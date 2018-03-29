Firefighters using Harvey-ravaged home for training in Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters using Harvey-ravaged home for training in Bellaire, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

By
BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
For two weeks, Bellaire firefighters have made scheduled visits to a large vacant home. Fire trucks sit idle in front, but neighbors have grown accustomed to the activity.

"This house donated to the Bellaire Fire Department for Training," a sign reads.

Not exactly donated, but certainly on loan until the home is razed.

Before Harvey, the nearly 6,000 square foot house, was home to an empty-nester couple. Flood water damaged the lower floor. The decision was made to sell, and another Bellaire couple bought it as the site of the dream house they intend to build.

Jack Brandt, the new owner, contacted the fire department and offered the use of the house for training.

"It's a two and a half story house, with everything you'd normally see in a newer Bellaire home, and from what I understand, they don't usually get to train in that type of environment," he said.

Shift Commander Deacon Tittel agreed.

"In my years with Bellaire, we've never had a house of this size to work with before. We've trained in original Bellaire houses, which are small and one story. This gives us a lot of opportunities to train on tall roofs, seeing how smoke spreads upstairs."

What sheetrock wasn't cut out after the flood water receded, firefighters have attacked with axes, practicing how to gain access to closed spaces. A skylight was broken out by crews. A wood banister lay in pieces on a marble floor. Firefighters were studying what material it contained, and the strength of the stair spindles.

Brandt smiled when he saw the crews training.

"It looks like real smoke with the fog machine," he said. "They're going to get actual training on what it would be, if, God forbid, there was a fire somewhere and they needed to go in and put it out."

He didn't wince as the house was filled with the sound of walls being kicked in.

"They can't hurt the house. The front door has some glass in it that my wife wants to save. Other than that, they can do whatever they want," Brandt said.

The training will last until the demolition crew takes down the house. That is expected to happen in the near future.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefightersfireBellaire
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Witnesses: Driver killed by officer opened fire during traffic stop
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in chest during fight
Police investigate after suspect allegedly fires on deputy
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Harris Co. deputy arrested on child pornography charges
Show More
Police: Girl brought brother to Yates HS, attacked 13-year-old
Caught on camera: Police officer falls, still stops chase
Harvey victims stuck with paying fees for FEMA trailers
Missing Pearland girl with special needs may be in Houston
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
More News
Top Video
Caught on camera: Police officer falls, still stops chase
Police investigate after suspect allegedly fires on deputy
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in chest during fight
Harvey victims stuck with paying fees for FEMA trailers
More Video