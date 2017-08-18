Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station

A Caney Creek firefighter's personal car was stolen from the parking lot of a fire station, and the suspect was caught on surveillance camera.Just minutes before, the man had entered the fire station to ask firefighters for a glass of water. In fact, firefighters say he asked for three glasses of water in 45 minutes.They admit he was acting strange, but they still wanted to help."It's unbelievable," said firefighter Mark Lefevre. "You never think somebody would steal another firefighter's vehicle at the station while we were here."The vehicle in question is a beige 2004 Ford Explorer with Texas plates CWT4457. Authorities say the firefighting gear that was in the truck at the time of the theft was found in a nearby dumpster.Anybody who recognizes the suspect or spots the car should contact police.