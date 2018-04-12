Firefighters revive man pulled from burning NE Houston home

Arson investigators are searching for the cause of an overnight house fire. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Arson investigators are searching for the cause of an overnight house fire.

New footage from the scene shows flames shooting out from a home in northeast Houston.

Officials say the fire began around 1 a.m. Thursday, in a home on Bringhurst off of Liberty Street.

During the incident, three men were inside the home. Upon arrival, firefighters had to rescue one of the men, who was not breathing at the time but they were able to revive him at the scene.

The second man was reported to be okay, and the homeowner rushed back to his house to rescue his two dogs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
