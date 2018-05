HFD responding to a 2 alarm fire in the 4000 block of Corder. @FireChiefofHFD in route and PIO. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 21, 2018

Houston firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire on Houston's south side.Firefighters are at the complex in the 4000 block of Corder.One person was taken to the hospital, officials said.No other details have been released.