Firefighters battling 3-alarm warehouse fire in east Houston

Warehouse fire at 700 block of Drennan St. HFD is on the scene. Citizens are advised to stay clear of the area. HPD is enroute. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2018

Neighbors say a family living next door to a warehouse that caught fire in east Houston narrowly escaped after the flames spread to their home.Firefighters and law enforcement rushed to the scene of the three-alarm fire in the 700 block of North Drennan Street on Friday evening.People could be seen crying and embracing in the street as firefighters worked to contain the fire.Video recorded by Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey shows heavy black smoke billowing along the horizon.Callers into the ABC13 newsroom reported seeing the smoke from miles away.The Houston Fire Department is urging residents to stay away from the area.No injuries were reported.