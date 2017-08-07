Firefighter treated for injury while battling house fire

A firefighter had to be treated at the scene of a house fire overnight in Friendswood.The fire happened on Webster Ranch Road near Pilgrims Point Drive at around 11 p.m. Sunday. Flames were contained to the garage area.Crews from Forest Bend and Friendswood volunteer fire departments, as well as Webster Fire Department, were called to the scene.A firefighter overcome by either heat or smoke was treated at the scene.Three people were able to escape the home without injury.