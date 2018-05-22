Friendswood police say a man who was recently fired from his job at H-E-B has been arrested after allegedly posting a threat on Facebook against the grocery store.Jordon Marsh, 25, was charged with making a terroristic threat and is accused of talking about having a hit list on social media.The Friendswood Police Department said Marsh allegedly promised "bloodshed" in retaliation for his firing.Marsh was arrested last week after HEB employees feared for their lives, police said.His bond was set at $10,000.