EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2544744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A staff member at KIPP Explore Academy was fired amid an investigation into child indecency allegations.

A former Houston teacher accused of indecency with a child committed sex crimes in his office on school property, sources tell ABC13.Brandon McElveen, a former staff member at KIPP Explore Academy, allegedly pulled an 8-year-old girl out of class and would take her into his office for extended periods of time. Sources say he would "touch her and make her touch him."The encounters allegedly happened on multiple occasions.KIPP fired McElveen upon learning of the allegations.McElveen has not yet been taken into custody.