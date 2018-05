@CFVFD has requested HCFMO investigators assist with a large fire at a pallet company in the 5700 block of Cunningham Rd. Active scene, avoid the area. HCFMO investigators and PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/tiR45lZeeC — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) May 10, 2018

Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in northwest Harris County.The public information officer for Cy-Fair's volunteer fire department confirmed the warehouse fire located is at the palette company at the 5700 block of Cunningham Road, near Tanner Road.