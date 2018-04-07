1 person in serious condition after fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
One person is in serious condition following a fire at Trump Tower, NYC OEM officials report.

The 3-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:


Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.


President Trump is currently at the White House and not at Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.



There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.
