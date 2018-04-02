PERSONAL FINANCE

Coming Soon: You don't have to sign your credit card receipts anymore

You don't have to sign your credit card receipts anymore (KTRK)

Do you ever get tired of signing credit card receipts?

Well, credit card companies have heard their customer's complaints and will dump the receipts.

Starting on April 14, the big four credit card companies - Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover - won't require a signature from merchants when customers pay with a credit card.

There are a few restrictions, and some shops and restaurants may still ask for your signature, but hopefully this is the beginning of the end for credit card signatures.

The rise is largely attributed to online shopping, mobile payments, and tap-and-go technology.
