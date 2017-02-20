Our 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump is by far the richest president our nation has ever had.
The net worth of US presidents has varied greatly. Many did not have a lot of wealth, such as Abraham Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge. Some were very rich, such as George Washington, who married the widow of one of the richest men in Virginia, and John Kennedy, whose father made a fortune on the stock market -- in part using insider trading -- and by negotiating lucrative liquor importing deals after Prohibition ended.
247wallst.com said that determining the exact wealth of men like John F. Kennedy, who died at 46, was substantially more difficult.
They estimate Kennedy's net worth was $1.1 billion based on the total size of his family's estate. However, because Kennedy died before he inherited most of these funds, his net worth was enough to justify his inclusion on this list but not sufficient to surpass Washington or Trump.
Here is a list of, 'The 10 Richest Presidents' in modern U.S. dollars.
2.George Washington
No party affiliation
Net worth: $580 million
In office: 1789 to 1797
1st President
3.Thomas Jefferson
Democratic-Republican
Net worth: $234 million
In office: 1801 to 1809
3rd President
4.Theodore Roosevelt
Republican
Net worth: $138 million
In office: 1901 to 1909
26th President
5.Andrew Jackson
Democratic
Net worth: $131 million
In office: 1829 to 1837
7th President
6.James Madison
Democratic-Republican
Net worth: $112 million
In office: 1809 to 1817
4th President
7.Lyndon Johnson
Democratic
Net worth: $108 million
In office: 1963 to 1969
36th President
8.Herbert Hoover
Republican
Net worth: $82 million
In office: 1929 to 1933
31st President
9.Franklin D. Roosevelt
Democratic
Net worth: $66 million
In office: 1933 to 1945
32nd President
10.Bill Clinton
Democratic
Net Worth: $75 million
In office: 1993 - 2001
42nd President
