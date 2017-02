Our 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump is by far the richest president our nation has ever had.The net worth of US presidents has varied greatly. Many did not have a lot of wealth, such as Abraham Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge. Some were very rich, such as George Washington, who married the widow of one of the richest men in Virginia, and John Kennedy, whose father made a fortune on the stock market -- in part using insider trading -- and by negotiating lucrative liquor importing deals after Prohibition ended.247wallst.com said that determining the exact wealth of men like John F. Kennedy, who died at 46, was substantially more difficult.They estimate Kennedy's net worth was $1.1 billion based on the total size of his family's estate. However, because Kennedy died before he inherited most of these funds, his net worth was enough to justify his inclusion on this list but not sufficient to surpass Washington or Trump.Here is a list of, 'The 10 Richest Presidents' in modern U.S. dollars.2.No party affiliationNet worth: $580 millionIn office: 1789 to 17971st President3.Democratic-RepublicanNet worth: $234 millionIn office: 1801 to 18093rd President4.RepublicanNet worth: $138 millionIn office: 1901 to 190926th President5.DemocraticNet worth: $131 millionIn office: 1829 to 18377th President6.Democratic-RepublicanNet worth: $112 millionIn office: 1809 to 18174th President7.DemocraticNet worth: $108 millionIn office: 1963 to 196936th President8.RepublicanNet worth: $82 millionIn office: 1929 to 193331st President9.DemocraticNet worth: $66 millionIn office: 1933 to 194532nd President10.DemocraticNet Worth: $75 millionIn office: 1993 - 200142nd President