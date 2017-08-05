Two lotteries, two chances to win millions of dollars

Not one but two huge lottery jackpots have Houston residents feeling lucky.In total, $600 million is up for grabs from the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries.No one won the Mega Millions drawing Friday, so the prize has grown to $346 million.Tonight's Powerball Lottery is up to $286 million. The lump sum payout would net you $178 million.Rudy's in Rosenberg is known as the luckiest place in Texas to buy a lottery ticket and employees said yesterday customers were lining up to buy tickets.They are back at it again this morning hoping they will snag the winning numbers to one of these dueling jackpots.Lottery officials say both jackpots haven't been this big since more than a year ago.Chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are around 1 in 259 million and for the Powerball jackpot around 1 in 292 million.