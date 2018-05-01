Time-saving beauty tips to speed up your morning routine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3413312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are some gadgets that can help you get out the door faster in the morning.

Viewers are telling me their morning routines really slow them down, but cutting down your makeup and hair routine can be as simple as buying a product with multiple uses.Beauty influencer Mallory Cornelison knows what she's talking about when it comes to makeup and hair products -- just ask her 100,000 YouTube subscribers.Now she's sharing her secrets she used while shooting the reality TV show Glam Masters on Lifetime."The key to getting out of the door fast, still looking glam and feeling your best, is double-duty products," said Cornelison.Glossier Cloud Paints are Cornelison's go-to. They are cream products that dry down to powder."You can use them on your cheeks, on your eyes, on your lips, and they aren't going to budge all day. I have worn them in the Houston heat and they stay," Cornelison explains.One tube will run you about $18, but remember you're getting three uses out of this one product.For your hair, Cornelison suggests using Kevin Murphy Doo Over, a dry shampoo and hairspray combo."You can put it on your roots and spray all over to set your style," said Cornelison.She says you can add your dry shampoo at night, especially if you have oily hair.Another way to shave time off your hair routine is to style it at night."Lift your hair up on your pillow and try and sleep as still as you can. I know it sounds crazy, but it really does save so much time," Cornelison said.For a quick fix, also try a low bun. "Sometimes that messy look takes longer than a nice chic sleek bun," she adds.The Kevin Murphy Doo Over is a little pricey. It's about $31 on Amazon, but again, you're getting two products in one with it being a dry shampoo and hairspray.Something a little less expensive is Batiste. This product is less than $10 and works great as a dry shampoo.Don't forget - baby powder or corn starch will do the trick, too!Along with beauty products, there are also gadgets that can help you save time.For parents, try the Kinsa Smart Thermometer. It gives a reading in 10 seconds. If you use Kinsa's free app, it remembers each person's medical history, can share it with a doctor and you can get real-time expert medical guidance.The thermometer costs about $19. You can buy it at stores like Target and Walmart, and online.To keep your lunch warm at work, check out the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock. It doesn't cook your food, but it can reheat it and keep it warm so you don't have to wait for the microwave.The cheapest price I found was on Amazon for $20.Going on a picnic or to a party with friends? Bring rubber wine glasses. You can take them anywhere, and they won't break.A set of two costs around $10. I found them even cheaper online at Walmart.For those of you who just can't seem to wake up on time, how about an alarm clock that donates money to charity every time you hit the snooze button?It's from ThinkGeek. You can buy it online for $40.The alarm clock connects to your bank account. When you hit snooze, it automatically donates money to a charity of your choosing.