  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
PERSONAL FINANCE

Remington, U.S. gun company that makes rifle used in Sandy Hook shooting, files for bankruptcy protection

EMBED </>More Videos

The oldest gun maker in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection after years of declining sales and lawsuits linked to the Sandy Hook massacre. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Remington Outdoor Company, the country's oldest gun maker, filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

The company has faced lawsuits after the Bushmaster, an AR-15-style rifle, was used in the shooting that killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders, in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. Remington was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The company has seen falling sales for years, and the industry overall also saw declines last year. In 2017, firearm background checks, which are used as a barometer of gun sales, declined faster than they have since the FBI began compiling the data 20 years ago. Gun sales tend to increase when presidential candidates who are perceived as being likely to advocate tough gun laws are elected, whether or not that perception is true, AP reports.

In February, the Associated Press reported that Remington had reached a deal with lenders so it could continue to operate while seeking bankruptcy protection.

The company, which is based in Madison, North Carolina, has been making guns for two centuries.

Remington filed in the bankruptcy court of the district of Delaware, records show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financebankruptcygunsbusinesssandy hook elementary school shootingu.s. & world
Related
Unraveling the gun debate: The terms you need to know
PERSONAL FINANCE
New ABC13 consumer reporter shares her 3 favorite savings tips
Digital Deal of the Day
Tax season terms for beginners
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Wife speaks after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
Show More
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
Man finds love letter on the street written in 1977
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
More Video