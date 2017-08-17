Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2292294" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ticket matching five out of five numbers was sold at a food mart on Heights Boulevard.

While last night's Powerball drawing produced no winners of the main $432.5 million jackpot, a lucky ticket sold in Humble hit five numbers and the game's multiplier, good enough for a $2 million win.The numbers of Wednesday's drawing were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, and Powerball 4.According to Powerball, the lone $2 million winner from this drawing matched all five regular numbers as well as the PowerPlay, which multiplies non-jackpot wins. Matching five numbers regularly nets the winner $1 million without the multiplier.In addition, the lotto organization listed the winning retailer's address in the 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road.The winner has not yet been identified.This marks the second week in a row that Powerball produced a new millionaire in the Houston area. A $1 million ticket was sold in the Heights last week.The Powerball jackpot now climbs over half a billion dollars to $510 million for Saturday's drawing. Each set of numbers costs $2, with an optional PowerPlay multiplier offered for an extra $1 per set.