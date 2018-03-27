PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $458 million, with a cash option of $274 million, for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 4 - 8 - 23 - 53 - 59 Megaball: 17.

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
