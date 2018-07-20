PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight

NEW YORK --
After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.

SEE ALSO: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.
RELATED: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.
