PERSONAL FINANCE

Couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize

EMBED </>More Videos

A Knightdale couple can finally get married with a $250,000 lottery prize. (Credit: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A couple can make their dreams of getting married come true, thanks to a $250,000 winning lottery ticket.

Fredrick Richardson said he plans to use part of his lottery prize for a wedding.

"My girlfriend and I have wanted to get married for a while," Richardson said. "It just got pushed to the back burner since we didn't have the funds. But now we finally can."

The cook's good fortune happened Saturday when he stopped at a Shop N Go in Zebulon and bought a Hit $500 scratch-off ticket.

"I saw that I had a match," Richardson said. "I thought I'd probably won $5 or $50, but then I finished scratching. I started crying and thinking, 'Is this for real?' When I showed my girlfriend, she started crying and the first thing she said was, 'We can finally get married.'"

He claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,249. Richardson also plans to get a new Chevy Equinox.

The $5 ticket launched earlier this month with six top prizes of $250,000. Four top prizes remain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymarriagefeel goodu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News