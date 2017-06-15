How much should you give as a wedding gift?

Tendr, a site that helps guests send cash gifts, collected data during last year's wedding season. In 2016, the average gift in the nation costed about $160. The lowest in the nation was Arkansas with $73, while the highest was in Vermont for $245.
The value of gifts also varied based on the season. People seemed to be most generous during summer weddings, averaging $174, and about $147 for winter, $157 for spring and $155 for fall weddings.
Tendr suggests that you should consider your budget and closeness with the couple before deciding on a gift. At the end of the day, it's the thought that counts!
Here's a state-by-state breakdown of wedding gift amounts:
Alabama: $101
Alaska: $150
Arizona: $115
Arkansas: $73
California: $150
Colorado: $141
Connecticut: $200
Delaware: $184
Florida: $176
Georgia: $133
Hawaii: $146
Idaho: $95
Illinois: $190
Indiana: $86
Iowa: $148
Kansas: $97
Kentucky: $143
Louisiana: $101
Maine: $158
Maryland: $177
Massachusetts: $167
Michigan: $104
Minnesota: $101
Mississippi: $88
Missouri: $109
Montana: $138
Nebraska: $115
Nevada: $164
New Hampshire: $136
New Jersey: $198
New Mexico: $103
New York: $191
North Carolina: $109
North Dakota: $86
Ohio: $164
Oklahoma: $117
Oregon: $105
Pennsylvania: $171
Rhode Island: $235
South Carolina: $154
South Dakota: $142
Tennessee: $113
Texas: $142
Utah: $113
Vermont: $158
Virginia: $144
Washington: $139
West Virginia: $131
Wisconsin: $110
Wyoming: $108
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff