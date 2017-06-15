How much should you give as a wedding gift?

Wedding gift season is in full swing! Are you wondering how much you should give as a wedding gift in your state?Tendr, a site that helps guests send cash gifts, collected data during last year's wedding season. In 2016, the average gift in the nation costed about $160. The lowest in the nation was Arkansas with $73, while the highest was in Vermont for $245.The value of gifts also varied based on the season. People seemed to be most generous during summer weddings, averaging $174, and about $147 for winter, $157 for spring and $155 for fall weddings.Tendr suggests that you should consider your budget and closeness with the couple before deciding on a gift. At the end of the day, it's the thought that counts!Here's a state-by-state breakdown of wedding gift amounts:Alabama: $101Alaska: $150Arizona: $115Arkansas: $73California: $150Colorado: $141Connecticut: $200Delaware: $184Florida: $176Georgia: $133Hawaii: $146Idaho: $95Illinois: $190Indiana: $86Iowa: $148Kansas: $97Kentucky: $143Louisiana: $101Maine: $158Maryland: $177Massachusetts: $167Michigan: $104Minnesota: $101Mississippi: $88Missouri: $109Montana: $138Nebraska: $115Nevada: $164New Hampshire: $136New Jersey: $198New Mexico: $103New York: $191North Carolina: $109North Dakota: $86Ohio: $164Oklahoma: $117Oregon: $105Pennsylvania: $171Rhode Island: $235South Carolina: $154South Dakota: $142Tennessee: $113Texas: $142Utah: $113Vermont: $158Virginia: $144Washington: $139West Virginia: $131Wisconsin: $110Wyoming: $108