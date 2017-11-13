Houston declared least affordable major rental market in Texas

HOUSTON --Among Texas' four largest metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth reigns as the most affordable market for renters, while Houston is the least affordable, according to new data from Apartment List.
On a nationwide basis, DFW ranks 18th among 100 metro areas for the affordability of rental housing. San Antonio comes in at No. 38, with Austin at No. 40 and Houston at No. 58.
Apartment List, an online marketplace for renters, says rents in Texas are "moderately affordable," with the cost burdens borne by renters in Austin, DFW, and Houston having fallen since 2005, whereas they've remained steady in San Antonio.
