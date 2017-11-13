HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Houston declared least affordable major rental market in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston ranks last of the four major metropolitan areas in Texas, for rental affordability (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON --
Among Texas' four largest metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth reigns as the most affordable market for renters, while Houston is the least affordable, according to new data from Apartment List.

On a nationwide basis, DFW ranks 18th among 100 metro areas for the affordability of rental housing. San Antonio comes in at No. 38, with Austin at No. 40 and Houston at No. 58.

Apartment List, an online marketplace for renters, says rents in Texas are "moderately affordable," with the cost burdens borne by renters in Austin, DFW, and Houston having fallen since 2005, whereas they've remained steady in San Antonio.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
financeHouston CultureMapHouston
Load Comments
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Texas startup delivers top-quality dog food directly to your door
9 can't-miss new options for weekend brunch
Houston Rockets at gala in billionaire's backyard
More Houston CultureMap
PERSONAL FINANCE
Diner now adding gratuities to kids' bills
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Study: Millennials saving more money than anyone else
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Purse snatching suspects wanted
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
Judge says HPD officer facing charges not a flight risk
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Show More
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Walmart reportedly raising online prices
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
49ers' Marquise Goodwin loses son due to pregnancy complications
More News
Top Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Purse snatching suspects wanted
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
More Video