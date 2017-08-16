CRUISE SHIP

HEADS-UP: You may be due money in free cruise robocall settlement

EMBED </>More Videos

HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you were offered a free cruise over the phone, there may be money coming your way.

A class action lawsuit is claiming a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act involving a marketing group.

The suit claims the marketers offered free cruises with prominent cruise lines like Carnival and Norwegian.

The settlement makes claimants eligible for up to $900. The eligibility period is between July 2009 and March 2014.

If you can't recall whether you received the call, the class action website allows folks to enter their number and verify if it's one of those affected.

LINK: Cruise line robocalls website

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
financeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CRUISE SHIP
Toddler airlifted from Carnival cruise that left Galveston
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
Carnival changes itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy
Luxury liner rescues sailor in mid-Atlantic
Search suspended for missing cruise ship bartender
More cruise ship
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chipped credit card might be less secure than you think
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Credit card chips can fall out, posing a security risk
Two lotteries, two chances to win millions of dollars
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman fatally hit by car on way home from work
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Remembering Houston's AstroWorld
10 Thrilling roller coaster facts
Elvis Presley through the years
Lawsuit: Rodent baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Show More
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Scott Peterson speaks about wife's murder from death row
Family: 72-year-old found after missing for 2 days
More News
Top Video
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman after rape ignored
Family: 72-year-old found after missing for 2 days
More Video