FEEL GOOD

Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen wins $1,000 per week for life (Credit: Loto Quebec via WGHP)

MONTREAL --
To help celebrate her 18th birthday, Charlie Lagarde bought herself a bottle of sparkling wine and her first-ever lottery ticket at a Quebec convenience store.

When she got home and played the scratch-off, she realized that she had struck it big - she had become a millionaire!

That's because the "Gagnant á vie!" scratch-off she bought was worth $1 million dollars.

Rather than take the lump sum, she chose to receive $1,000 every week for the rest of her life.

It was the first time Legarde had ever played the lottery, officials at Loto Quebec said.

So, how does the newly-minted millionaire plan to spend the cash?

She plans on traveling and exploring her passion for photography.

"One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic," Lagarde said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmoneyfeel good
FEEL GOOD
Texans' Covington leads Sunshine Kids training camp
Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette in New Orleans
Milestone birthday: 11 retirement home residents turn 100
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
More feel good
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
New ABC13 consumer reporter shares her 3 favorite savings tips
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Can't make a game? Where you can watch the Astros play ball
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Show More
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
High water locations on Houston-area roads
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
More News
Top Video
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Rapper DMX sentenced to prison for tax fraud
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
More Video