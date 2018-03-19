Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2984031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
We've scoured the web to find you the best bargains! (KTRK)
KTRK
Monday, March 19, 2018 04:14AM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Get a great deal on sports water bottles that are reusable and leakproof.
The Milton Kids 25 oz. four-pack is great for the outdoors or bringing to the gym.
Click here for more information on the deal.
Related Topics:
finance
stretch your dollar
consumer
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
The luck of the Irish brings you more FREE things this week
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
A cut above: Universal scissors do it all
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
Credit card demands payment from couple after identity theft
First black woman to appear alone on Canadian currency
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston