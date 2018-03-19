STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Digital Deal of the Day

EMBED </>More Videos

We've scoured the web to find you the best bargains! (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Get a great deal on sports water bottles that are reusable and leakproof.

The Milton Kids 25 oz. four-pack is great for the outdoors or bringing to the gym.
Click here for more information on the deal.

Related Topics:
financestretch your dollarconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
The luck of the Irish brings you more FREE things this week
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
A cut above: Universal scissors do it all
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
Credit card demands payment from couple after identity theft
First black woman to appear alone on Canadian currency
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video