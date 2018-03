The winning numbers for the $521 million jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions lottery have been drawn.Did you win?The lucky numbers are: 59, 46, 28, 11, 31 and Mega Ball 1.Friday's jackpot is the 10th largest payout in U.S. history. It's the fourth time in the game's history that the jackpot has surged past half a billion dollars.