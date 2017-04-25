U.S. & WORLD

Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system

Chipotle officials posted on their website they have learned about, and are currently investigating, a breach in their payment systems.

In the statement officials say they detected unauthorized activity on their network that supports payment processing for purchases made in their restaurants. They took immediate action and in their statement said, "We believe actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity, and we have implemented additional security enhancements."

Officials said their investigation surrounds transactions made from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017.

