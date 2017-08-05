And the winning Powerball numbers are...

Numbers were drawn Saturday night for a Powerball jackpot at an estimated $286 million with a cash option of $178 million.The numbers were:Powerball:Meanwhile, there was no Mega Millions winner Friday night, and the jackpot now stands at $346 million.That's $216 million if you choose the lump sum.The Mega Millions jackpot was worth $323 million entering Friday night's drawing.The winning numbers are 25, 17, 71, 9, 63 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was x5.The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night.