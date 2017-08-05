PERSONAL FINANCE

And the winning Powerball numbers are...

Did you win big in Powerball?

Numbers were drawn Saturday night for a Powerball jackpot at an estimated $286 million with a cash option of $178 million.

The numbers were: 33-21-45-11-28 Powerball: 11

Meanwhile, there was no Mega Millions winner Friday night, and the jackpot now stands at $346 million.

That's $216 million if you choose the lump sum.
The Mega Millions jackpot was worth $323 million entering Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers are 25, 17, 71, 9, 63 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was x5.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night.

