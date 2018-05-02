LOTTERY

Time is running out to claim $2 million lottery ticket sold in Texas

$2M Texas lottery ticket expires at midnight (KTRK)

A $2 million Mega Millions ticket will expire soon, so check those drawers, pockets and purses now!

Texas Lottery officials say a Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matching five of the six numbers drawn for the Nov. 3, 2017 drawing was purchased from Tejano Mart #410, located at 620 E. Ridge Road in McAllen, but the $2 million prize has not been claimed.

The deadline to claim the prize is May 2.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-22-42-61-69, Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier number was 2.

"We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain "eligible" military personnel.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.
