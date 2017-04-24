PERSONAL FINANCE

Report: Six-figure salaries considered low income in some Bay Area counties

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Bay Area is so expensive, even some six-figure salaries are now considered low income. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
The Bay Area is so expensive, even some six-figure salaries are now considered low income.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development just released its 2017 income limits summary. That's the baseline used to determine who can qualify for affordable and subsidized housing programs.

For a family of four in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, $105,000 a year is now considered low income.

It's $84,000 in Santa Clara County and in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, $80,000 is the low-income threshold for a family of four.

To find the income limits summary for your county, click here.


Report a typo to the ABC13 digital staff

Related Topics:
financesalarymoneyjobsconsumerconsumer concernseconomyhousingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Small changes save big money on your wedding day
Your credit score could change this year
Tax Day freebies ease pain of filing
IRS turns to debt collectors to call about unpaid taxes
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver
Man shares torture attack survival story
City ordinance orders homeless to leave
Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo goes up for sale
Fundraiser for fallen deputy under investigation
Elton John cancels month of shows after rare illness
Show More
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
Firefighters honored for saving Houston man's life
HS students arrested over threats to stay jailed
Tennessee teacher planned to take 15-year-old girl to Mexico
Pregnant mother injured in crash that killed her family
More News
Top Video
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo goes up for sale
Firefighters honored for saving Houston man's life
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
More Video