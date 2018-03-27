Fight in the street lands 2 officers in the hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two law enforcement officers are under investigation after getting into a fight in the middle of a street.
The fight happened as a Harris County Sheriff's deputy was directing traffic during rush hour Tuesday evening.
An investigator with the Harris County District Attorney's Office questioned if the man was really a deputy, and attempted to arrest him.
The two then got into a scuffle in the street.
Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
So far, no charges have been filed.