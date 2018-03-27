Fight in the street lands 2 officers in the hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after two law enforcement officers were involved in a fight in the middle of a street in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two law enforcement officers are under investigation after getting into a fight in the middle of a street.

The fight happened as a Harris County Sheriff's deputy was directing traffic during rush hour Tuesday evening.

An investigator with the Harris County District Attorney's Office questioned if the man was really a deputy, and attempted to arrest him.

The two then got into a scuffle in the street.

Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fightharris county sheriffs officetrafficHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warm and windy today but storms return Wednesday
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Katy ISD superintendent once sued for fight that put man in coma
Clinics' dirty equipment may have infected patients with diseases
TSU student dies after accidentally shooting himself
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.
Stingy Chicago throws tantrum over Houston's 'Bean' sculpture
WANTED: Man accused of opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Show More
Teen leads deputies on chase in stolen church bus
Girl leaps 30 feet off balcony to escape burning building
Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms
Crews find body in lake during search for missing fisherman
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
More News
Top Video
Clinics' dirty equipment may have infected patients with diseases
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
TSU student dies after accidentally shooting himself
Katy ISD superintendent once sued for fight that put man in coma
More Video