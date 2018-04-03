Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

32-year-old woman in serious condition

27-year-old woman in fair condition

36-year-old man in critical condition

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Police say a person who may be the suspect in a workplace shooting at the YouTube campus in the San Francisco Bay Area is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Authorities say three people were also wounded at the San Bruno, California complex Tuesday afternoon, the chief of police in the Bay Area town said.Two federal law enforcement officials told ABC News early indications point to the shooting being the result of a domestic situation.Law enforcement earlier reported that the suspect was a woman.The conditions of the wounded individuals were not immediately known.The headquarters was evacuated shortly after the shooting and as officers swarmed the complex. San Bruno police reported receiving multiple 911 calls of the shooting at around 12:46 p.m. PT.ABC News was in touch with employees who said they heard multiple gunshots. Those workers barricaded themselves after the initial shots. Many of those employees got out and were very shaken up, ABC reports.Police earlier advised people to stay away from the area.ATF is also responding to the scene.San Francisco General Hospital, a trauma center, reported receiving patients from the "YouTube" incident. The hospital listed the following patients from the scene:The hospital said it does not expect additional victims.Google, the parent company of YouTube, also confirmed an active investigation at the video website campus.Aerial images over the campus show law enforcement approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.