CRIME STOPPERS

Do you recognize these felons on the run from justice?

Featured felons: Week of Aug. 4 (Multi-County Crime Stoppers)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Every week, Multi-County Crime Stoppers publishes a list of 10 featured felons. This week, their warrants range from injury to a child to involvement with an organized criminal enterprise.

The organization, which operates in Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.

Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

