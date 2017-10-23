FedEx truck delivers thieves right into police custody

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police quickly caught up with suspects who decided to steal a FedEx truck in Houston this morning.
The truck was pulled over in the 200 block of west Obion Road at the North Freeway southbound feeder road.
A man and woman were quickly taken into custody.
They were able to make it nearly 10 miles before being stopped.
The FedEx truck driver says his truck was at a mechanic being serviced when the pair stole it.
There were no packages in the truck.
A GPS tracker in the truck helped police quickly track them down.
No one was hurt.
