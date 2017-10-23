FedEx truck delivers thieves right into police custody

Police quickly caught up with suspects who decided to steal a FedEx truck in Houston this morning.The truck was pulled over in the 200 block of west Obion Road at the North Freeway southbound feeder road.A man and woman were quickly taken into custody.They were able to make it nearly 10 miles before being stopped.The FedEx truck driver says his truck was at a mechanic being serviced when the pair stole it.There were no packages in the truck.A GPS tracker in the truck helped police quickly track them down.No one was hurt.