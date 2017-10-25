Fort Bend ISD to hire crossing guard at intersection where mother killed

EMBED </>More Videos

A husband tearfully remembers his wife who was killed walking their son to school in Sienna Plantation.

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A spokesperson for Fort Bend ISD says the district is adding a paid crossing guard at the intersection where a woman was killed while walking her son to school.

The incident happened Oct. 19 at Neuces Creek and Sienna Ranch Road.

Lisa Smith was a dedicated mom, a passionate wife and a loyal friend to all who knew her.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
EMBED More News Videos

A mother is dead after she and her child were hit by an SUV in Missouri City.



"I knew pretty quickly that she was the one," said her widower, Elliot. He remembers fondly, yet painfully, his bride of nearly 11 years.

"I saw a strength in her that was very attractive," he said. She had a smile and a way about her unlike anyone else, he shared. "Her constant and endless positive energy. Her ability to put people together, a group of strangers and make them into a group of friends."

The couple had two sons together. The boys are aged 3 and 6. Lisa was walking their oldest to kindergarten when they were struck by that SUV. They were right in the middle of the crosswalk.

While her injuries were fatal, her son was also seriously hurt. Logan Smith is now home from the hospital and recovering. He suffered a broken femur and five other fractures. He's in a wheelchair for now.

Investigators still have not said if the driver of the SUV which hit them will face criminal charges or even any kind of citation. That driver stopped after the incident and has cooperated with the investigation.

Elliot Smith is trying to remain patient, waiting for the results of the investigation before concluding anything about it. In the meantime, he asks a single question, one he hopes will lead to change: "How do we prevent something like this from happening again? She would want there to be something that came from this," he said.

For now, volunteer parents are trying to ensure safe passage to and from school for everyone at this intersection a half mile from Schiff elementary. It's around the corner from Smith's home and the only way to get his kids to class.

"We will...walk to school again one day," he said.

Fort Bend ISD asked that we publicize the open job for a part-time crossing guard posted on its website. If interested, you can call (281) 634-5510 for more information.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiesfort bend isdcrossing guardsafetyMissouri City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back in Game 2
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Student says Klein ISD harassed her about pledge
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
George H.W. Bush apologizes amid sex assault claim
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Deputies: $2M worth of meth found inside Chevy Malibu
Show More
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Spooktacular Heights home hits the market
Warming up, before cooling off
Amazon offers to put your stuff inside your house
More News
Top Video
Untold story of the iconic Astros rainbow jerseys
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back in Game 2
George H.W. Bush apologizes amid sex assault claim
More Video