FBI searching Georgia landfill for missing mother

CHARLTON COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --
The FBI resumed their search for a missing mother at a Georgia landfill Tuesday morning.

Joleen Cummings was last seen the day before Mother's Day at the hair salon where she worked.

A former co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, is charged in connection with her disappearance, according to WJXT.

Authorities say Kessler is the prime suspect. They have video showing the woman appearing to put a white trash bag into a dumpster, around the time of Cummings' disappearance.

Deputies say they wanted to search the landfill, because they wanted to exhaust their leads first.
