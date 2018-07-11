CHARLTON COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --The FBI resumed their search for a missing mother at a Georgia landfill Tuesday morning.
Joleen Cummings was last seen the day before Mother's Day at the hair salon where she worked.
A former co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, is charged in connection with her disappearance, according to WJXT.
Authorities say Kessler is the prime suspect. They have video showing the woman appearing to put a white trash bag into a dumpster, around the time of Cummings' disappearance.
Deputies say they wanted to search the landfill, because they wanted to exhaust their leads first.