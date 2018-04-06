A Michigan father took quick action to stop a home intruder and recorded part of the takedown on Facebook Live.Jonathen Abrams said he got a frantic call from his daughter saying someone was trying to break into the door.Abrams said he didn't know if the man had a knife or a gun, so he punched him before he found out.Then he put the man's face all over Facebook.Police arrived and arrested him shortly after.The suspect is charged with breaking and entering.