A married father of two is in custody after being accused of trying to solicit a teenage girl for sex online.The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office released new video of Adam Hollyfield's arrest.Deputy constables said Hollyfield was actually talking with an undercover deputy, who he believed was a teenage girl.Hollyfield allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the undercover officer and was arrested during what he thought would be a meeting with the teen.Investigators say Hollyfield has two small children, including one with special needs.If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.