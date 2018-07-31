'Operation Adam and Eve' arrests Houston father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows authorities taking Adam Hollyfield in for booking after he attempted to meet a teenage girl for sex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A married father of two is in custody after being accused of trying to solicit a teenage girl for sex online.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office released new video of Adam Hollyfield's arrest.

Deputy constables said Hollyfield was actually talking with an undercover deputy, who he believed was a teenage girl.

Hollyfield allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the undercover officer and was arrested during what he thought would be a meeting with the teen.

Investigators say Hollyfield has two small children, including one with special needs.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestteenagernude photosinternet sex crimestexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News