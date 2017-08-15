Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2306704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father, daughter in critical condition following tragic accident

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while helping his daughter following a crash in Waller yesterday.Police said the victim, who has not been named, fell asleep at the wheel while driving with his son and daughter in the backseat. A family friend was also in the front of the vehicle with the victim.Their vehicle was headed down the eastbound lanes of U.S. 290, just before FM 362, when the man apparently drifted off the road and slammed into a guardrail.Accident investigators said the impact flipped the car into the air before it landed right-side up on the highway.The victim's daughter was thrown from the vehicle. Police said when the man tried to help his daughter, a second vehicle passing the crash slammed into him.Both the victim and his daughter were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.The man died after undergoing surgery. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.The daughter is said to be okay, according to a family member.The family friend and the man's son were alert and talking when they were taken to the hospital, as a precaution.The friend said the victim was wearing his seatbelt when the wreck occurred. It is unclear if the man's daughter was wearing her seatbelt.The wreck shut down a portion of Highway 290 for several hours.