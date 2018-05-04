  • LIVE VIDEO Police activity at SW Houston Walmart

Father charged with child neglect and OWI after kids fall out of moving vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wisconsin father faces charges after his two babies fall out of van he was driving. One boy is still hospitalized. His brother is being cared for by family. (KTRK)

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin --
A father is facing several charges after his two little boys fell out of his vehicle.

The man was driving a cargo van when the backdoor opened up and two toddlers fell out. Authorities and witnesses say the father kept on driving.

Two women in a vehicle behind him witnessed what happened and helped save the kids.

"I just got out. I picked one of the babies up. He was completely naked, and then someone else picked up the second baby," Alexis Heckert told WITI-TV.
The father ended up driving all the way home. When police arrived, he was arrested for child neglect and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He has four other impaired driving convictions.

Lt. Douglas Tennison with Sheboygan Police said, "Made contact at the home and ended up arresting the father for child neglect and also a fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while impaired."

The father says he did not know his sons fell out of the van.

Police say one of the boys is still hospitalized with a skull fracture. The other child is being cared for by a relative while the investigation continues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectfather chargeddrunk drivingu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
2 men killed inside million-dollar home
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Evacuations underway after Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
ATF agent shot in head during federal operation in Chicago
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Show More
Man charged in girlfriend's murder at bus stop due in court
Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby at these hot spots
Traffic will get better soon if you travel the San Jacinto River Bridge
Parents upset over son's prom night hypnosis
More News