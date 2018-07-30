CHILD ABUSE

Father accused of keeping kids in 'dungeon'

EMBED </>More Videos

Father accused of keeping kids in 'dungeon' arraigned on 15 counts (KTRK)

LANSING, Michigan --
A Michigan father accused of keeping his kids confined in what authorities described as a "dungeon" was arraigned Friday, WILX-TV reports.

Police say Yenier Conde, 32, locked his five children, including one who was diagnosed with cancer, inside a dark room and screwed the door shut.

The alleged abuse included the kids being whipped and threatened with a gun, and dates back to 2009 when Child Protective Services first began investigating claims.

Documents show CPS made at least 12 visits to the home, a majority labeled as a level four, which, according to its website, are cases in which a preponderance of evidence of abuse or neglect is not found, but does require family to take part in community based services, despite findings of unsanitary conditions, missing multiple medical appointments and follow ups and firearms in reach of children.

A bulk of those complaints were about the kids and the "unsanitary living conditions," complaints of the children "smelling like urine and feces" when CPS visited the home.

They also confirmed flies were observed throughout the home.

The mother, Sarah Conde, ran a dog breeding business from the home, advertised through the American Kennel Club.

Kids say there were often 11 dogs roaming throughout the house.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseabusearrestu.s. & worldMichigan
CHILD ABUSE
11 children rescued from filthy compound with little food or water
Children at center of torture case trying to move on
Alleged child abuser caught in Mexico after 27 years
Man allegedly beat 12-year-old girl over ice cream
Child left in hot car while father went to work at mall
More child abuse
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News