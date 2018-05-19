Markle stunned in a gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, according to Kensington Palace.
The palace released the following description of the dress' design: "True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity."
Markle wanted to incorporate all 53 countries of the English Commonwealth in her ensemble, and her 16-foot veil included "the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition," according to palace officials.
She chose Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara to hold the veil in place. The bandeau was made in 1932 and has a brooch from 1893.
Markle's Givenchy wedding shoes are made of silk duchess satin.