What to wear as you cheer on the Astros

If you're going out with friends to cheer on the Astros, you'll want to look your best!

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you're headed to Minute Maid Park for one of the games later this week or maybe going out with friends to cheer on the Astros, you'll want to look your best!

We found lots of cute Astros shoes on ETSY. Some custom designed Converse shoes can be found for about $150. There are also some custom Nikes also for $150.

Over on cutesportsfan.com, we found some Astros outfits already put together and ready to go. Simply choose your style whether that's casual, trendy or chill to get your style inspirations.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
