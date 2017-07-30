STYLE & FASHION

Thousands attend H-Town Sneaker Summit at Bayou City Event City

Thousands attend sneaker summit in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From Air Jordans to Adidas, everything a sneaker lover could possibly want was at the H-Town Sneaker Summit on Sunday.

An estimated 2,000 packed inside the Bayou City Event Center to buy, sell, trade or just show off their favorite pair of shoes.

"Everybody just wants to look cool and be fresh," Ralph G said. "It really comes down to your shoes."

Styles from Kayne West's Adidas line were some of the most sought after shoes.

The H-Town Sneaker Summit is the largest in the country.


