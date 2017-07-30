HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From Air Jordans to Adidas, everything a sneaker lover could possibly want was at the H-Town Sneaker Summit on Sunday.
An estimated 2,000 packed inside the Bayou City Event Center to buy, sell, trade or just show off their favorite pair of shoes.
"Everybody just wants to look cool and be fresh," Ralph G said. "It really comes down to your shoes."
Styles from Kayne West's Adidas line were some of the most sought after shoes.
The H-Town Sneaker Summit is the largest in the country.
