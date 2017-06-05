A 93-year-old bride-to-be just proved that it is never too late for love.Sylvia Martin is marrying her 88-year-old friend Frank Raymond later this month, and she needed to find the perfect wedding dress.Martin and Raymond have known each other for decades, but she would always refuse his proposals and didn't want to take Raymond's last name.But a few months ago, she learned that she could keep her last name and finally accepted Raymond's proposal.Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled.The store shared photos on its Facebook page of Martin's wedding dress choices and asked, "What should Sylvia wear to her wedding?""We're thrilled to play a tiny role in Sylvia's love story," the Facebook post read.Martin ended up choosing the lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.