SHOPPING

93-year-old bride turns to social media for help to choose wedding dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled. (KTRK)

CANBERRA, Australia (KTRK) --
A 93-year-old bride-to-be just proved that it is never too late for love.

Sylvia Martin is marrying her 88-year-old friend Frank Raymond later this month, and she needed to find the perfect wedding dress.

Martin and Raymond have known each other for decades, but she would always refuse his proposals and didn't want to take Raymond's last name.

But a few months ago, she learned that she could keep her last name and finally accepted Raymond's proposal.

Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled.

The store shared photos on its Facebook page of Martin's wedding dress choices and asked, "What should Sylvia wear to her wedding?"

"We're thrilled to play a tiny role in Sylvia's love story," the Facebook post read.

Martin ended up choosing the lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoppingsocietyviralbuzzworthydressesweddingsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Check This Out Houston
Buy the lingerie, skip the laptop: What to buy in June
Memorial Day by the numbers
Total Wine's prices beat the competition to a grapey pulp
More shopping
STYLE & FASHION
Over the RompHim? Check out men's lace shorts
Keep it crisp: How to style white denim this summer
Local YouTube star shares his beauty buys and busts
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Heavy downpours possible today
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Tickets for Manchester United game on sale Wednesday
Show More
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Bird snatches Whataburger fry out of teen's mouth
New video shows different view of deadly Denny's fight
Do you know how to survive an active shooter situation?
Former Astros player saves woman from burning car
More News
Top Video
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Bird snatches Whataburger fry out of teen's mouth
More Video