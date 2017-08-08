Selena Gomez takes on a new role as handbag designer

Silly me. I thought it was a nod to the Herms Kelly handbag, which is named for iconic actress and princess Grace Kelly. After all, Gomez played a princess-like character named Grace in the 2011 movie, Monte Carlo.
But while the Herms Kelly retails for upwards of five figures, the Coach Selena Grace costs $395, within the range of the Grand Prairie, Texas-raised singer's aspirational fans.
Read the full story from our news partners at Houston CultureMap.
RELATED: Handbag giant Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff