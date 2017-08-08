HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Selena Gomez takes on a new role as handbag designer

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Selena Gomez has debuted her first handbag designed with Coach. (Coach)

Clifford Pugh for Houston CultureMap
Pop star Selena Gomez is debuting her first collaboration with accessories company Coach. It's the Selena Grace handbag named after the star and "the quality she most embodies," according to a press release.

Silly me. I thought it was a nod to the Herms Kelly handbag, which is named for iconic actress and princess Grace Kelly. After all, Gomez played a princess-like character named Grace in the 2011 movie, Monte Carlo.

But while the Herms Kelly retails for upwards of five figures, the Coach Selena Grace costs $395, within the range of the Grand Prairie, Texas-raised singer's aspirational fans.

Read the full story from our news partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Handbag giant Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
EMBED More News Videos

Handbag giant Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
fashionHouston CultureMapshoppingbuzzworthy
Load Comments
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Texas theme park plans first-ever Wonder Woman coaster
Singer's dining and concert venue heads to downtown
New Vietnamese restaurants are invading Montrose
Bernie's Burger Bus opens Heights location today!
More Houston CultureMap
STYLE & FASHION
Saint Laurent selling heels with wheels
Thousands attend H-Town Sneaker Summit
Need some new kicks? H-Town Sneaker Summit opens today
Make a chambray shirt your new warm-weather top
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Another round of storms could fire up this afternoon
Swimming to be banned at San Luis Pass
Harris Co. bayous still at high levels after 5-6" rain
SkyDrone13 over flooding near Langham Creek
Trump warns N. Korea of 'fire and fury' over threats
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
Authorities recover local man's body from Canyon Lake
Residents cautious as water recedes near Hall's Bayou
Show More
Drivers trapped by high water on feeder roads and streets
Report: US already feeling effects of climate change
Credit card chips can fall out, posing a security risk
Sheriff: Vehicles stolen from dealerships, sold online
Body of missing teen found in Brazos River identified
More News
Top Video
Houston Methodist Hospital is No. 1 in Texas for sixth year
CALLING TEACHERS: Free food from the Breakfast Klub
Texas theme park plans first-ever Wonder Woman coaster
Report: US already feeling effects of climate change
More Video