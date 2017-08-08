Selena Gomez takes on a new role as handbag designer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1968562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Handbag giant Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

Pop star Selena Gomez is debuting her first collaboration with accessories company Coach. It's the Selena Grace handbag named after the star and "the quality she most embodies," according to a press release.Silly me. I thought it was a nod to the Herms Kelly handbag, which is named for iconic actress and princess Grace Kelly. After all, Gomez played a princess-like character named Grace in the 2011 movie, Monte Carlo.But while the Herms Kelly retails for upwards of five figures, the Coach Selena Grace costs $395, within the range of the Grand Prairie, Texas-raised singer's aspirational fans.