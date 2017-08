Think high heels can't get any more painful? Think again.Check out Yves Saint Laurent's new roller skate-stilletos.The three-inch pumps feature two roller skate wheels and a kick-stop brake. However it doesn't seem to feature a helmet or pads that would probably be necessary.YSL has both a high-heel version and a boot version.But living dangerously doesn't come cheap.These heels on wheels will set you back $2,600.