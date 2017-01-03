AWARD SHOWS

PHOTOS: Fashion, backstage moments at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Nicole Kidman poses backstage with the international star award for &#39;&#39;Lion&#39;&#39; at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. (Jordan Strauss&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
Stars came out for Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, Calif. on Monday.

The show gives out special awards to buzzworthy names from Hollywood. This year's honorees include Tom Hanks with the Icon Award, Mahershala Ali of Moonlight with the Breakthrough Performance Award and the cast of Hidden Figures with the Ensemble Performance Award.

Check out the red carpet fashion and fun backstage moments in the gallery above, and see the full list of honorees on the show's website.
Related Topics:
fashionaward showsfashioncelebrityred carpet fashiontom hanks
Load Comments
AWARD SHOWS
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
AFI picks their top ten movies and TV shows of 2016
Here are your 74th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Here are your 2016 Critics' Choice Awards winners
More award shows
STYLE & FASHION
Beauty tips: How to pull off a nude lip color
Perfecting your smokey eye for the holidays
VOTE: Who has the ugliest Christmas sweater at ABC13?
Don't get scammed! Spotting fake designer goods
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Deputy shoots armed man at North Cypress Medical Center
Officers use bean bag gun on suspect with knife
Lights knocked out after severe accident on Hillcroft
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Trump threatens GM over cars made in Mexico
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
Show More
2 chase suspects arrested after Verizon store burglary
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos