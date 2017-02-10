COMMUNITY

Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show to raise money for Eye Care for Kids Foundation

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Saks Fifth Avenue to benefit Eye Care for Kids Foundation</span></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Models strutted their stuff to show off Saks Fifth Avenue's trends in support of a local organization that helps give children a better future through vision.

Community and business members took a break from their day to enjoy a fashion show Thursday at Maggiano's Little Italy to support the Eye Care for Kids Foundation. It's an organization that provides Houston area uninsured children with eye exams, screenings and glasses.

"We go into the schools and do free vision screening and connect them with doctors in the community that provide a free exam," Eye Care for Kids Executive Director Ellen Efsic said.

The organization provides services to students in Pre-K learning centers and in high school.

Eye Care for Kids was started in 1998 by Dr. Irving Wishnow when he realized there were thousands of kids in the community who were in need of glasses but don't have them.

Wishnow partnered with several other friends in the optometry community and helped 260 kids in Houston schools get the glasses they needed.

The organization has grown, and last year, the foundation was able to give more than 2,000 kids free glasses. Since September, they have examined 30,000 children.

"You are helping kids do better in school and in life when they can see the front of the board," Efsic said.

Learn more about Eye Care for Kids.
