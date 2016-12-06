You can never go wrong with a smokey eye for a night out on the town, and the holiday season is no exception. Makeup artist Heather Hughes is the Director of Education at Luminess Air, and she shares her tips to a smokey eye at every comfort level.
First off, she says a smokey eye can be done in a variety of hues, not just gray and black anymore. Try brown, plum, navy and even a deep green. The key is to have three different shades: a light, medium and dark one. Matte colors often work best for the darker two shades.
If you're just getting started with a smokey eye, put a light color all over lid, from lash line to brow line. Then, take a medium shade and use a blending brush to shade in the crease and corner. Finish the look using the darkest shade to line the top and bottom lash lines and smudge.
If you aren't ready for full liner on the bottom lash line, just go half way!
To take it a step up, add some of the darkest shade to the outer half of the lid. Then, use the medium shade to blend the crease and lid.
To go all-out drama, blend the darkest shade across the lid. Use the medium shade to blend along the lid and crease. Then, go back with your lightest shade and apply to the inner corner and brow bone. Finally, get a little festive. Take your favorite dark, metallic eye shadow and tap it right in the middle of the lid. This gives a little pop!
Finish off any of these looks with some false lashes, and be ready to be gorgeous for your holiday party!
