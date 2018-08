Okay so you liked the subscription box... now what about a makeup palette? 😍 pic.twitter.com/FDVSEjJGvz — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 31, 2018

It looks like Kylie Jenner may have some new competition.Olive Garden teased a possible makeup palette on their Twitter page.The palette includes names like "fierce fettuccine" and "breadstick bronzer."The tweet was just a joke, but some customers are now encouraging the food chain to actually make it.Olive Garden says they will see what they can do.